Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state government has turned to religious and spiritual leaders to pray against the global endemic novel Coronavirus that is devastating to the Global health sector.

Just as the state governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, assured of his commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere and freedom of religious practice in the state, he said “it is only through prayers that the world can overcome some of the present-day challenges such as insecurity and the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli the governor gave the assurance during the 22nd Annual Conference of the ECWA Men Fellowship International, Gombe District Church Council (DCC) held at Deba in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Misili said governor Yahaya who was represented by the Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mr. Julius Ishaya Lepes, also called for intensive prayers for the nation and that he further requested the Christian faithful to intensify prayers for continuous peaceful co-existence amongst the people of the state.

Misili further disclosed that while enlisting the support and cooperation of the clergy and the followers in his quest to build a cohesive and prosperous Gombe state “the governor reiterated his government’s commitment to providing dividends of democracy to all sections regardless of political or religious considerations”.

In a sermon at the conference, Misili quoted the Guest Speaker, Reverend Habu Audu who is also the Gombe DCC Assistant Secretary, as admonishing the Christians gathering not to use their might or power to suppress the weak but to always seek for the guidance of the holy spirit for them to succeed in life.

“The Gombe DCC chairman, Reverend James Dangombe and the ECWA Men Fellowship Chairman, Elder Fatika Musa urged the participants to apply what they have learnt from the conference to improve the spiritual growth of their families,” Misili said in the statement he issued on Sunday in Gombe.