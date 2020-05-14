Tony Ogaga, Lagos

The land of Papalanto in Owu kingdom, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was thrown into joy and excitement recently when GPC Energy & Logistics, in its CSR drive doled out palliatives to indigenes in order to cushion the effect of the ongoing lockdown occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman/CEO of the company, Chief Elvis Chukwudi Okonji, made a presentation of food items ranging from hundreds of bags of rice, beans, cartons of noodles and assorted beverages which he handed them over to His Majesty, Oba Rasaq Aderinsoye, the Kabiyesi of Papaland for onward distribution to the entire community.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler commended the staff and management of the company for their kind gesture and extolled the virtues of Chief Okonji whose level of philanthropy he described as unequalled. He further emphasised that he and the Chief-in-Council have decided to honour him with the title, the Babalaje of Papalanto.

Reacting, the GPC Energy & Logistics boss thanked the Kabiyesi for his accommodating spirit and support which he has always given to him and GPC Energy & Logistics since it began operation over two decades ago and enjoined the Oni Papa to use His good office in ensuring that his subjects abide by all the safety rules designed by PTF to checkmate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which is real.

He also used the opportunity to thank health professionals at the fore front of the battle to curb COVID-19 in Nigeria, declaring that the world was at war and health workers are the heroes placing their lives on the line in order that Nigerians survive the deadly plague.