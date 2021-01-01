The Speaker of the National Assembly of Guinea, Amadou Damaro Camara, and several ministers agreed on Wednesday to be vaccinated against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V.

In a report by Radio-Télévision Guinéenne (RTG), these dignitaries were, in turn, the first to be vaccinated by local health workers under the supervision of their Russian counterparts.

The first phase of the vaccination, led by the National Health Security Agency (ANSS), involved 60 doses and would be extended to all those who wish to be vaccinated.

A second phase is planned for after 21 days. There are two million Sputnik V vaccines available in the West African country, according to Guinean sources.

Guinea has recorded 80 deaths in the various treatment centres. (PANA/NAN)