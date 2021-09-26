From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, yesterday, lamented that the country has lost well over 2,000 persons to Coronavirus since its outbreak in February 2020.

He disclosed this at the joint town hall meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency on COVID-19 Vaccination in Nigeria, South-south zone, which held in Benin City.

The minister disclosed that 90 per cent of those who have died from the pandemic across the globe were those who did not take the first or second dose of the vaccine, adding that it was God who has revealed to the scientists on how to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that the two sure ways available at the moment to safeguard oneself against the virus are the adherence to the non-pharmaceutical guidelines, which are social distancing, washing of the hands, using of hand sanitizer and the vaccine.

Dr Ehanire assured that the Federal Government would continue to work with the relevant agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the citizens get vaccinated, disclosing that the government is making plans to set up vaccine-producing plants in the country.

On his part, the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said that as at September 24, 2021, 4,680,000 Nigerians had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country with 1,865,127 of these fully vaccinated with two doses.

He noted that this was below set target of reaching herd immunity, pointing out that the government was not only confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic, but with misinformation about the vaccine.

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, said that over 150,000 persons have been vaccinated in the state.

Also speaking, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, represented by his palace chief, H. O. Bazuaye, said that he is in full support of every effort put in place by the government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) has said it will on October 4, 2021, simplify rules for Nigerians and other international visitors to the country.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja.

Laing said: “From 4 October, the current system will be simplified. There will be a single red list of countries and territories where stricter rules apply, and there will also be a ‘rest of the world’ list, with simplified travel measures. The ‘rest of the world’ list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list, such as Nigeria.”

In the statement, Laing also said: “Travel rules are kept under regular review and people planning to travel to the UK should regularly check the latest information and requirements as set out on the gov.uk website.”

