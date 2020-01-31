Jude Chinedu, Enugu

To prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus which has claimed over 170 lives in China, the South East Amalgamated Markets Traders Association (SEAMATA), has advised traders in the zone to cancel all business trips to China.

In a statement by the President General of the association, Chief Gozie Akudolu and Secretary-General, Mr. Alex Okwudili in Enugu, yesterday, the group advised members to resort to electronic transactions with business partners in China.

“SEAMATA wishes to inform all members to be on red alert over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus epidemic currently in China and other Asian countries. Which incidentally, remain the business destinations of our members in their numbers. The association calls on members to use for now, electronic and internet channels in dealing with their partners in China and other Asian countries until a remarkable improvement in the control of the deadly coronavirus is achieved and the virus totally eradicated.

“In line with the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health, the association is reminding members across the federation to make use of surgical masks in crowded places. Once anyone is infected with the virus, the individual’s household members, friends, associates and indeed the entire society including the churches and markets are in a serious danger. This is the reason we should try to avoid trips to nations battling with the virus presently for now, until the situation is under control,” the group said.