Former Super Eagles’ forward, Odion Ighalo, will be allowed to travel with Manchester United for their Europa League tie in Bruges next week despite missing the club’s training camp in Marbella over the coronavirus alert.

According to the report from Daily Mail, he didn’t have to go to quarantine due to his arrival from Shanghai and not Wuhan where the Coronavirus originated from.

Ighalo’s absence from that trip has only added to what has been a surreal start to life at Old Trafford. After signing for the club, Ighalo has since been working on his fitness with coaches at United’s Carrington training ground.

Putting his training in perspective, Ighalo has been working on his fitness in many aspects.