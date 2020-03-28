Omoniyi Salaudeen

Senator Ayo Arise is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State. In this interview, he warned those flouting the stay-at-home directive of the health authorities to desist from doing so in the interest of the general public.

How would you react to the impunity of some lawmakers who are said to be resisting routine checks for COVID-19?

I think it is a matter of life and death. Everyone should subject him or herself to health authorities. It’s been on airwaves and everywhere what is happening in other countries. It is imperative that we all respect the safety of one another. Everybody should adhere strictly to whatever policy the Minister of Health or NCDC has put in place to protect the majority of Nigerians. This thing does not know social status. So, we should all subject ourselves to whatever measure the Federal Government has put down to preserve the lives of Nigerians.

What then is your assessment of government’s response to this pandemic so far?

I believe the government is trying within the limit of available resources. The best they can do is to make sure that this thing does not spread because if it spreads, we do not have the capacity to tackle the aftermath. We don’t have the health facilities to contain it or the ventilators or equipment required to trace whoever gets sick. So, it is better that the government is trying its best to curtail the spread of the disease. It is a good thing that we’ve been all told to self isolate to ensure that we have limited contact with people. I believe government has tried to respond very proactively on this matter of COVID-19.

Taking into cognizance the fact that Nigeria is a survivalist economy, how long do you think this self isolation directive can last?

What government can do is to put these policies down. If people decide to be on the suicide mission by themselves, that is completely a different scenario. But it is important that we respect this social distancing that has been found to be fairly reasonable and effective in terms of containment in other climes. We cannot avoid the kind of situation that is currently going on in Italy. It will be a calamitous disaster. We don’t have the man power, the health facilities and production capacity to tackle the virus, if it hits us in large number. With the small number we have, I believe we have the capacity to treat those people who already contracted it and make them well. If people do not respect the fact that they need to stay at home, it will be an invitation to disaster. You can only be alive to talk of the economy. So, it is important that we stay alive and stay healthy so that those who will be in demand for bed in the local hospital will be within the limit of health facilities we have in Nigeria. But when the number begins to expand to thousand cases, then the country is in trouble. That is what the government is trying to do to make sure we do not get to that level. We are hoping that people are not already exposed and refusing to show up for test and the government does not know anything about them. The policy of government on closure of airport and land border, closure of schools, closure of churches and closure of mosques in many states is already a good one so that congregation will be reduced. If people now decide not to respect the order, then the risk is more to them and their families. So, if we know people who are not observing it, I think it is part of our responsibility to point those people out and tell them what they are doing is wrong so that we can all be safe together. I don’t see what the government can do beyond that, unless we resort to arresting people, which, of course, can get to that level if we see flagrant disobedience of the directive.

It’s like some people don’t appreciate the enormity of the challenge government is grappling with. Don’t you think there is a need for government to scale up the enlightenment campaign about the devastating effect of the pandemic?

I believe anybody that has a radio or television would have heard the information that is being disseminated in the country. The Minister of Information is doing well; NTA is doing well, the radio stations are doing well. I think there is ample awareness; it is just that some people are not ready to go into self isolation. Once we are able to do that, we will be able to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria. I believe state governments are doing enough. Even if we continue to sing song every minute, those who will not hear will not hear. So far, I believe the government has been able to address the virus frontally. Of course, they can still do better; there is still room for improvement. I am not sure that there is any corner of Nigeria today where people don’t know Coronavirus. It’s left to the people to abide by the guidelines. All the information you need is even online. And those who cannot read have children who can read. I think there is adequate information going around for people to realise the need to stay at home for the next two or three weeks maximum and then we see what happens in Nigeria. We are praying that Nigeria will not experience any pandemic. God will help us keep the number that we have now as low as possible. We have to do everything possible to maintain it so that it doesn’t expand. And that can only happen when people do not congregate, when they do not go and assembly in places. If it doesn’t spread, we are good. But if it spreads, there will be a big problem in Nigeria. God forbids.