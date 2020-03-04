Joe Apu

The coronavirus epidemic is taking its toll on Japan and there are speculations that the country may push for a postponement of the 2020 Olympic amid fears that the outbreak could disrupt the Games.

Japan’s Olympic minister said yesterday that the contract calls for the event to be held during 2020 — suggesting that it could be postponed.

The International Olympic Committee can withdraw Japan’s hosting rights if the Games — scheduled to be held from July 24 to Augut 9 — are not held this year, Olympics Minister, Seiko Hashimoto, told parliament.

“Looking at the contract once again, it says in Article 66 that the IOC holds the right to cancel the Games by deactivating the contract if … the Games are not held in 2020,” Hashimoto said, according to Agence France-Presse.

“At this moment, the Tokyo 2020 committee, the IOC and Tokyo (city government) are doing their best to make sure the Games will be held from July 24,” she added. “The government will fully support that.”

Hashimoto said May looked like an “important benchmark” for deciding whether to postpone the Games. “An IOC member has said the end of May is the final deadline for making the decision,” she said, referring to remarks by senior IOC member Dick Pound, a former Canadian swimming champ who has been on the IOC since 1978.