Heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua is at home in self-isolation after the news that Prince Charles has contracted coronavirus, with the two meeting 16 days ago at Westminster Abbey.

Joshua was in attendance at the Commonwealth Day service on 9 March alongside Prince Charles, 71, as well as The Queen, and a spokesman for the British boxer confirmed that he is “fit and well” while remaining at home following the UK government’s coronavirus lockdown.

It was announced yesterday that the Prince of Wales had become the highest member of the British establishment to test positive for coronavirus, with Clarence House confirming that he had shown mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.

Thirty-year-old Joshua is due to fight Bulgarin Kubrat Pulev on June 20, although the fight had a provisional second date already planned on July 25 due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

An official spokesman said that Joshua has not shown any signs of coronavirus and has spent this week self-isolating at home regardless due to the government’s enforced lockdown.

“AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well,” a spokesman said. “He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers.”