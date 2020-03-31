Super Eagles’ winger, Samuel Kalu has been granted permission by Bordeaux to return to Nigeria in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

French sports daily L’Equipe said Kalu and five other players Francois Kamano (Guinea), Edson Mexer (Mozambique), Vukasin Jovanovic (Serbia), Ruben Pardo (Spain) and Pablo Castro (Brazil) have chosen to leave France.

Former Sunderland striker, Josh Maja, is presumably still in France, as he was not listed among the players who have returned to their country of birth.

France is one of the worst hit countries by the coronavirus with 40,174 people testing positive for the virus.