As part of efforts to strengthen the preparedness of the state and reduce the risk of importation of the deadly coronavirus, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has activated an incident command structure to monitor, report and make daily important decisions on the evolving trends of the deadly infectious disease.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement noted that the declaration of the disease as a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has heightened the state concern on the spread of the virus, adding that this was what necessitated the activation of the incident command centre.

He said: “What we have decided to do is to have a heightened state concern on coronavirus. What this means is that with immediate effect, I will take charge as the chief incident commander for this concern because it is a level in which I have to get involved personally and the commissioner for heath will be the deputy incident commander with immediate effect.”

The incident command structure, according to him, will provide all logistics required including both material and human resources needed to strengthen preparedness and make daily important decisions based on the evolving trends of the disease and in keeping with federal and international guidelines.

The governor revealed that the Ministry of Health had deployed medical professionals in various fields to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to monitor and reduce the chances of entry of the virus into Lagos and increase surveillance systems and bio-security capacity to contain of any possible case with great emphasis on prevention and early detection.

“All of our General Hospitals have been prepared should we record a case of the disease. I am also aware that the structure of the infectious disease hospital at Mainland is being reorganised to manage any incidence that may occur and as we speak extensive resource are being put in that particular health facility,” he added.

He enjoined health care professionals in the state to escalate any health concern during the follow-up calls on citizens observing self-quarantine to the incident command centre for prompt action.

“We are collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Air and Sea Ports Authorities, embassies of affected foreign missions and other stakeholders to ensure adequate surveillance as well as strengthening our primary and secondary health care structures to respond and cope with any possible disease outbreak,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

On his part, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi emphasised that the state has no suspected or confirmed case of the disease, stressing that efforts were being strengthened to reduce the risks of importation of the virus in Lagos State.

“We are putting several structures in place to reduce our vulnerability and improve our capacity to manage outbreaks should we record any case. Daily, the Ministry of Health releases a public advisory to educate residents on the disease trends and we are also constructing field tents at the Mainland Hospital to improve our capacity to contain a surge,” Abayomi stated.