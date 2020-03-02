Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, called on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure that residents of the state are properly and adequately sensitised about the deadly Coronavirus.

Presenting the issue during plenary under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon. Akeem Shokunle (Oshodi/Isolo 1) said it was very important that the governor strengthens sensitisation awareness for the residents. He also stressed that the governor should implement the law passed by the 8th Assembly on Cancer and Diseases Control Institute.

The legislative chamber also urged the governor to direct the state Commissioner for Education to carry out a proper awareness campaign on Coronavirus in all public and private schools in the state.

The Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, commended members for their contributions on the matter and stressed that it was time to reconsider the issue of placing a ban on the airlines coming into Nigeria from the countries affected by the virus due to its economic consequences.

“The Federal Government and Lagos State Government are working hand in hand to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“We should commend our state governor for his efforts on the matter. But, we should call on the Governor to implement the provision of the law on Centre For Cancer and Diseases Control, which was passed by the 8th Assembly.

“People, who had contact with the Italian man suspected to have been infected with Coronavirus are being watched. We should standby at all times to reduce or prevent the incursion of such a disease into our state,” he said.

Obasa stressed that the state government needed to reach out to many organisations, including the local government authorities, Community Development Associations, road transport workers union, market associations and others to educate them so that they could pass information to the people.

He advised that people could stay in their homes to pray on Sundays and Fridays, instead going to mosques, churches and parties, for now, pending when a permanent solution to the virus is found.

He harped on personal hygiene, saying, “We should wash our hands with soap regularly. We can also apply disinfectant on our hands as often as possible when we are in public place. We can also use handkerchiefs when we go to gatherings.

“The Commissioner for Education should ensure adequate campaigns in our public and private schools.”

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu 1) said residents of the state should be urged to comply with all the preventive measures to avoid the virus.

For Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2), people should stop spreading fake news about Coronavirus.

Yishawu gave an example of a false report that the Italian who was quarantined by the state government over Coronavirus wanted to escape from the centre.

Also speaking, Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe1) commended the state government for a prompt and swift response on the matter and advised the people not to spread the disease beyond where it is.

“It happened in China and not in Nigeria. It is only one case that was reported in Lagos, so let us not put unnecessary fear into people.

“We should know how to handle it. We know what happened during the time of Ebola, when the state government curtailed it.

“We should take our health seriously by taking our hygiene seriously and protecting ourselves from diseases.

“People should be made to know about the preventive measures. Our healthcare centres should begin to use disposable materials. The state government should invest more on disposable materials in hospitals,” he said.

Others who contributed to the matter included, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni (Lagos Island 1), Hon. Victor Akande (Ojo 1), Hon. Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland 2), Hon. Lukman Olumo (Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1), Hon. Adedamola Richard (Ikeja 2) and Hon. Mojisola Macaulay (Amuwo Odofin).