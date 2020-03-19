Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of public and private schools, effective Monday, next week.

A statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, said the measure is to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

This came hours after the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, banned religious gathering of more than 50 people in the state.

The government said the closure was not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.

The statement advised parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, “wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizers and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

“Children should be encouraged to remain at home. The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.

The Incident Command Centre, headed by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the incident commander, will continue to trace all contacts of the identified cases and encourage anyone who has information about suspected cases to report to the nearest hospital or the emergency telephone numbers 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243 and 08023401214.”