TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded two pilots of Carveton Helicopters, Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari, in prison custody for allegedly intentionally disobeying the Executive Order issued by the Rivers State Governor aimed at checking the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate D.D . Ihua-Maduenyi, remanded the two pilots at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre till May 19, 2020, when their trial would commence.

Chief Magistrate Ihua-Maduenyi ruled that COVID-19 tests be carried out on the two pilots to ascertain their status.

The pilots who were arrested by the Rivers State police command, were arraigned by the State Police Command via Charge Number: PMC/532C/2020.

Prosecution counsel and officer-in-charge, Legal, of the Rivers State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Gladys Amadi, told the court that the acts of the two pilots were capable of putting the entire state in danger of contracting coronavirus.

She urged the court to remand them in prison custody to enable the police conclude its investigation. She noted that allowing the accused persons roam the streets would endanger others in the state.

According to her, remanding the pilots will also stop them from further violating the Executive Order.

The state Attorney General, Zacheus Adango, was also in court.

The pilots faced a four-count charge.

Count one stated: “That you Samuel Ugorji (m), Samuel Buhari (m) and others now at large as pilot and co-pilot of Twin-Otter, Carveton Helicopters on the 7th day of April, 2020, at the Air Force Base , Port Harcourt, in the Port Harcourt Magisterial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit misdemeanour to wit: disobedience to lawful order and thereby committed an offence under section 517A of the criminal code CAP 37, Vol 11 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

Count two read: “That you Samuel Ugorji (m), Samuel Buhari (m) and others now at large on the same date and place at the aforesaid magisterial District did intentionally disobey the lawful order issued by the Governor of Rivers State as contained in paragraph 8 of the Executive Order RVSG -01 2020 made pursuant to Sections 2, 4, and 8 of Quarantine Act Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Regulation 11 of the Quarantine (Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) and other infectious diseases) regulations , 2020 by flying the Twin-Otter Caverton Helicopters into Air Force Base, Port Harcourt and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 5 of the Quarantine Act Cap Q2 LFN , 2004.