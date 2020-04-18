Former Nigeria captain, John Obi Mikel has distributed 1,800 crates of eggs to vulnerable Nigerian households as a palliative to the bitting effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel, who made the disclosure, yesterday, via a post on the Instagram, revealed that the distribution was carried out by his team, who left crates of eggs at the doorsteps of people’s houses.

The Chelsea of England legend wrote: “Helping people to survive in these difficult times; my team, today, distributed 1,800 cases of fresh eggs to some of the poorest areas in Nigeria close to the farm. Let’s all try and help one another in this global crisis in anyway possible.”

The retired Super eagles’ captain is the latest star to provide palliative measures to Africans since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic after Danny Welbeck donated relief packages worth over £10,000 to a community in Ghana and Wilfried Zaha offered food items, soap and clothes worth over £60,000 to people in Ivory Coast.

As of Thursday, Nigeria had about 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 13 deaths recorded, while 152 patients have recovered from the pandemic, so far.

Mikel recently terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor, following a dispute with the club’s management over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.