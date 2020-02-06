Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese government says more cured cases of the 2019 novel Coronavirus have been reported nationwide than fatalities.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, while disclosing the development on Thursday, added that the National Health Commission of China received 28,018 confirmed cases as of February 5.

The Government of China added that 563 deaths on the Chinese mainland have been recorded so far, saying that 1,153 patients in all have been cured and discharged from hospital.

“As of 24:00 on Feb 5, the National Health Commission had received 28,018 reports of confirmed cases and 563 deaths on the Chinese mainland, and in all, 1,153 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 24,702 suspected cases. So far, 186,354 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

“The number of confirmed infections in China’s Hong Kong (21, incl. 1 death) and Macao (10) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (11) had risen to 42 in total, according to the commission,” the Chinese Government Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV reported.

Meanwhile, the government of the People’s Republic of China has said 19 foreign nationals have been confirmed of novel coronavirus pneumonia.

The government added that among them two have been cured and discharged from hospital, while the other 17 are being treated under isolation.

The spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), China, Ms Hua Chunying, said China takes the life and health of Chinese and foreign nationals as a top priority and has mobilized enormous medical supplies and daily necessities to fight the outbreak.

“According to the competent authority, by midday 6 February, 19 foreign nationals in China have been confirmed of novel coronavirus pneumonia. Among them, two have been cured and discharged from hospital, while the other 17 are being treated under isolation,” Hua said.

Hua also said that the Chinese government takes seriously, the reasonable concerns and demands of foreign nationals in the country, especially those in Wuhan, and has adopted effective measures to address them.

“As has been said, the provinces and departments concerned are providing timely, multilingual information and advising foreign nationals on epidemic prevention and control.

“The MFA and various local governments have held briefings for embassies and consulates in China and promptly responded to their concerns. Hubei Province has stepped up prevention and treatment concerning foreign nationals, and provided guidance and services to foreign patients in accordance with the requirement of tiered diagnosis and treatment, and community-based prevention and control.

“Other places in China are also ratcheting up protection and assistance for foreign nationals. Many provinces and cities are caring for the foreign community in their jurisdiction and helping them with their daily needs and epidemic prevention and treatment. Many foreign nationals have expressed appreciation for the assistance they have received. China will continue to take good care of them in the same way as we take care of our own citizens and make sure they have good living and working conditions,” Hua further said.