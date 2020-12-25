Morocco has acquired 65 million doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced at the Governing Council meeting on Thursday in Rabat.

He said that the targeted number is 25 million people, representing 80 per cent of the Moroccan population.

The preparations for the launch of the national vaccination campaign have reached a “very advanced” stage, the Health Minister said, adding that the population will be vaccinated gradually and free of charge.

Preparations for the launch of the campaign have been marked by on-the-spot training at all sites set up for the vaccination of citizens.

The objective is to train the mobilized executives and avoid any obstacle that may arise during the effective implementation of the vaccination programme, he added. (PANA/NAN)