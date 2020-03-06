Chinelo Obogo

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered all airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria to ensure they issue health declaration forms to their passengers including crew members before arriving Nigerian airports or face severe sanctions.

In a statement by Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Relations, the regulatory agency said it was compelled to issue the warning after discovering that some foreign airlines weren’t issuing health declaration forms to their passengers.

He said a letter to this effect has been issued to all airlines and other stakeholders. “All airlines operating International and Regional flights into Nigeria must ensure they issue health declaration forms to their passengers including crew members before arriving Nigerian airports or face severe sanctions.

“NCAA has given this order following failure of some airlines operating International and Regional flights into Nigeria to provide Health Declaration Forms.

“In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is need to do so.

“The Health Declaration forms (Passenger self-reporting forms) will be collected and evaluated by the personnel of Port Health Services on the arrival of the passengers and crew members alike.

“Airlines are to collect the forms from the Port Health Services at the various International Airports of the country. Failure to comply with the directive by any airline will attract severe sanctions,” Adurogboye said.