The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has just declared that because of the coronavirus the entire state is now State of Emergency. As of Saturday, March 7th at 1:30pm, there were 76 cases of the dread virus and the surge is expected to continue.

While the increased testing will ensure that more cases will pop up, it is important to note that 11 were found in New York City, 57 were found in West Chester, two in Rockland County, four in Nassau County, and two in Saratoga County.

To put this in perspective, The Empire State has about 25% of the confirmed national cases. The United States has 312 reported cases, with only 17 deaths. (Source)