Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has refuted claims that it received a letter from NIDO in East Asia calling for the evacuation of Nigerians there.

In a statement signed by the NIDCOM Head Media and Public Relations, Abdurrahman Balogun, said the commission saw the letter on different social media outlets.

The media aide, however, confirmed that the Commission is in touch with Nigerians in Wuhan.

The statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement on various social media platforms allegedly from the Nigerians in the Diaspora organisation (East China) claiming it had written a letter to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM requesting to be evacuated in the face of the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the people living in China.

“We must say however that NIDCOM did not receive any correspondence from NIDO East China but saw it on different social media outlets. However, we have been in constant touch with Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan (NSAW) whose President is Okoye Chiamaka and Vandi Kamaunji (Secretary-General), several Nigerians resident in China as well as our Mission in Beijing.

“All communication and suggestions we have received so far have been forwarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will take appropriate decisions

“NIDCOM will continue to coordinate with the Ministry and the mission in Beijing as it awaits further instructions as directed by the Hon. Minister in this particular situation.”