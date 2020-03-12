Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, maintained that there was no cause for alarm over the confirmation of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the country.

This is even as the Government said there was no blanket ban on nationals of countries where there is high rate of the pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, gave the Government’s assurance while briefing all ambassadors/heads of missions accredited to Nigeria at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

The meeting which was at the instance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, centred on measures taken by the Nigerian Government in tackling the Coronavirus (COVID 19) and clarification on Nigeria’s ‘Visa Policy 2020.’

In attendance were the Minister of State, Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Suleiman, the Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, amongst others.

Osagie said since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China, the Federal Ministry of Health, has been strengthening Nigeria’s response, capacity for public health challenges.

“It is important to emphasise that this is a time for facts and not fear or panic. We are in solidarity with all countries across the world to control this pandemic,” Ehanire said.

Ehanire added that as at March 11, 2020, there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease in Nigeria, stating that there had been no death and no serious illness.

He recalled that the government confirmed and reported the first case in Nigeria on February 27, 2020, by way of an an Italian consultant who arrived from Milan through Lagos and traveled to Ogun State and reported sick just under 48 hours later.

Ehanire also said the Italian had since been under care at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos and his viral load had continued to be placed under test.

“He is doing very well and we are ready to discharge him as soon as the viral load is within acceptable limit,” Ehanire also said.

Ehanire further told the diplomatic corp that the second confirmed case was a direct contact of the index case in Ogun State who prior to the confirmation of COVID-19, had been under quarantine as a contact.

“He had no significant clinical symptom and was identified, following routine screening. He is also receiving care at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos,” Ehanire added.

The minister also said efforts have been made to reach all other contacts, even as he said few were still being traced and were all being monitored as due.

He disclosed that the Government’s preparedness and response have been focussed broadly on surveillance, especially at the point of entry; infection prevention and control, risk communication, laboratory diagnosis, case management and coordination.

“In this respect, we work closely with border control agencies like Immigration and Customs. We are leveraging on our public health security infrastructure which has been strengthened in the past four years through the upgrade of laboratory diagnostic capacity. This upgrade is still ongoing and for which we shall always welcome support,” Ehanire further said.

The minister also said the Ministry of Health has intensified screening of all incoming international travellers with the use of thermal scanners.

He also said the Ministry obtained travel history, using passenger self-reporting screening forms provided to all airlines.

“Nigeria has not yet placed any travel restriction or ban, but are strongly advised against non-essential travel to countries with high level of transmission which we define now as China, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Iran,” Ehanire stated.

The minister added that travellers from the affected countries should be in isolation for 14 days after entering Nigeria, while also saying that travellers from other countries were not required to undertake special measures, but to report immediately to NCDC if they have symptom.

He stated that though all, except the index case have proved negative so far, but they unnecessary weigh on the nation’s resources which are scarce.

Earlier, Onyeama said the parley was called to brief the diplomatic corp on where the country is on the issue of coronavirus and also on the visa policy of the government.

Also speaking, the Assistant Compteoller General of Immigration in charge of Visa and Residency Directorate, Victoria Isangedighi, said the Nigeria Visa Policy 2012 was a good effort by the Federal Government in realligning the visa policy to meet the reality of the ever-changing, socio-economic and political globalised world.

Isangedighi stated that the policy evolved from a restrictive and complicated entry formalities, to a liberalized and more investment friendly policy, tailored towards being one of the most developed nations in Africa and the world at large.

Making a presentation on the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020, Kunle Osisanya, Comptroller, Visa Policy, Nigeria Immigration Service, listed different categories of visas available in the new regime, even as the service disclosed that visa on arrival available to non Africans visiting Nigeria was only for tourism purpose.