Ogun State government has dismissed as fake the news in the social media that the taxi driver who carried the Italian with Coronavirus to the state has escaped from its isolation centre.

The state in a statement signed by Mr Kunle Somorin, chief press secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun said: “Our attention has been brought to the fake news making rounds on the social media that the taxi driver of the index case of Coronavirus patient in the country has escaped.

“Everyone that had any link with the Italian victim of the dreaded virus since he arrived the country has been quarantined. The others, who these primary contacts also had interactions with, are equally being monitored.

“The fake news also alluded to the imaginary driver demanding the sum of N100 m ( One hundred million naira) from the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker and threatening to spread the disease if not paid. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“We wish to put it straight that there is nothing of such. It is the figment of the imagination of some unscrupulous elements whose desire is to incite fear in the members of the public.”

The state said that this period calls for sombre, responsible and responsive actions, adding that “COVID-19 is challenging the global community like no other disease in the past.

“The government is treating the challenge as such. How to contain and provide lasting solution to the scourge is our concern. We do not wish to dissipate energy on responding to this kind of frivolity. We all must be sensitive at this critical time in our history.

“As a government, we assure that all the people already quarantined are in good spirit and they are cooperating with our medical personnel.

“Besides, we already have the phone number of some few other contacts the Italian national came close to and they are being monitored.

“There is no reason to panic. The situation is being controlled and contained.”