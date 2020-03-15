Tony Osauzo, Benin

In spite of the outbreak of coronavirus which has ravaged the world and led to suspension of games, Edo State Government announced, yesterday, that it is prepared to host 11,500 athletes and officials during 20th National Sports Festival, which kicks off in Benin City, on March 22.

The State Deputy Governor, Mr. Phillip Shaibu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of Edo 2020, announced this, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the state’s preparedness for hosting the festival.

He explained that Lassa Fever and Coronavirus have the same method contact-tracing and treatment, adding that before the outbreak of Lassa Fever, the state was already prepared as it is a centre for the treatment of the disease.

He disclosed that 15 entry points have been set up where all the teams coming in would be thoroughly to screened before they are allowed to have access to the city and Games Village where they will be accommodated.

Besides, the deputy governor said daily screening would be carried out during the festival, just as he disclosed that two isolation centres have been set up to handle any case of eventuality.

He also announced that the state government has procured 11,500 hand sanitisers, infra-red and five Thermal Scanners which would be stationed at the Benin Airport, adding that five more ‎are expected.

“For us in Edo, we are ready to make history,” Shaibu said and assured Nigerians that the state was ready to host the best festival ever.”