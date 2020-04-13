As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases in the country, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), at the weekend pledged to provide timely succor to registered members and health workers who may suffer any hazardous risk in the course of fighting the pandemic.

The chairman of the board, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire, said the NSITF was poised to provide support to registered Nigerian workers against the virus currently ravaging the country under the Employees Compensation Act (ECA) 2010.

“As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter and the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, amid the presence of coronavirus in our land, I want to urge Nigerians to advocate and champion peace, tolerance and forgiveness among one another,” he said.

The chairman, in his goodwill message, admonished Christians and all Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to rededicate themselves to advocate and champion the virtues of godliness, peace, tolerance and forgiveness, which were the fundamentals of the ministry of Jesus Christ all through his sojourn on earth.

He said, “In particular, we are in perilous times, which calls for sober reflection and continuous prayers to the Most High God for mercy to heal our land of this plague of Covid-19.

“I urge you all to let the significance of the Easter celebration reflect in our relationship with one another, both Christians and the people of other faith, because no nation would progressively advance unless the people were willing to be united, forgive the past and enthrone peace irrespective of their religious status, ethnic and political backgrounds.”

He reassured all Nigerian workers that the social security cover provided by NSITF through the provisions of the Employees Compensation Act (ECA) 2010 was available to provide timely cover for health workers and others or their next of kin, who might suffer occupational hazard in the line of duty, particularly at this time when the global pandemic is ravaging the world.

According to him, the 2010 act has robust and adequate compensation/claims for Nigerian workers registered on the compensation scheme by their employers.

He noted that, “the scheme covers all employees of federal, state and local government and the private sector, except the armed forces, against injury or disease leading to permanent or temporary disability, medical/rehabilitation expenses or death suffered while in active service. At a time like this, NSITF is your sure partner to rely on with a renewed vigor.”

Isire stressed that intolerance and unforgiveness were major factors that could slow down the nations progress and urged Nigerians to continue to uphold and have absolute confidence in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, while also praying for the quick end to the Covid-19 pandemic.