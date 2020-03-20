Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, on Friday announced the closure of the university until further notice.

The move is in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive to shut down all the federal universities to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, as earlier announced by the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, all students had been directed to proceed on break, while those in the university’s halls of residence had been asked to vacate their hostels and go home.

“Students are expected to be leaving their hostels and the campus beginning from Monday, 23rd March, 2020, latest by 5:00pm,” Olanrewaju said.

“In view of this, parents and guardians of our students are advised to ensure that their children and wards comply fully with the order,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, has announced the suspension of all local, national and international conferences, seminars or workshops scheduled to hold in the university until further notice.

He, however, implored the organisers of such programmes to bear with the university management and join hands with it to have a healthy and safe environment.