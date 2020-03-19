Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has suspended hearing of complaints brought by various villages, communities, groups and individuals to the palace, as a result of the ravaging coronavirus disease.

The suspension of the activities was contained in a press statement signed by the acting chief press secretary to the Oba, Mr Victor Ogiemare.

‎The statement said the suspension of various matters before the palace is due to the coronavirus bedevilling the world and the country at large.

The statement added that date will be announced in conformity with the Federal Government’s position on curbing the deadly virus.

“This is to inform the public that as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has suspended with immediate effect hearing of complaints brought by various communities, groups and individuals to the palace.

“Consequently, a resumption date will be announced in conformity with the Federal Government’s position on curtailing the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.