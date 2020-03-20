Tony Osauzo, Benin and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, suspended hearing of complaints brought by various villages, communities, groups and individuals to the palace, as result of the ravaging coronavirus disease.

The suspension of the activities was contained in a statement signed by the acting Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Victor Ogiemare.

It said the suspension is due to the coronavirus bedevilling the world and the country at large.

The statement added that a date will be announced in conformity with the Federal Government position in curbing the deadly virus.

“This is to inform the public that as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has suspended, with immediate effect, hearing of complaints brought by various communities, groups and individuals to the palace.

“Consequently, a resumption date will be announced in conformity with the Federal Government position in curtailing the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Delta State has put off the induction ceremony for the 2019/2020 cycle of its job creation scheme over the spread of Covid-19.

The ceremony was billed for the Dome Event Centre, an over 5,000-capacity public event centre, but was cancelled as a result of the huge crowd being expected.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was expected to be special guest at the event after he must have commissioned some road projects.

Regardless, Governor Tambuwal has described his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa as a politician with immense leadership credentials.

Tambuwal, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, said Okowa has a well-balanced personality with unassailable leadership qualities.

He spoke while inaugurating the reconstructed 1.88 kilometre Maryam Babagida dual carriage way in Asaba.

The Maryam Babangida Way was initially constructed by the administration of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, but was washed off and became deplorable in less than two years.

Tambuwal also inaugurated the 7.5 kilometre Ogwashi-Uku/Ubulu-Unor Road in Aniocha South Local Government Area as well as the inspection of the isolation centre at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in the state capital, which Okowa said was being expanded in view of the Covid-19 outbreak ravaging the global community.

Earlier, Governor Okowa expressed delight at the completion of one of the most important roads in the state capital, saying apart from being named after an illustrious daughter of Delta State, the road houses the new and old state secretariat complexes, the Federal Appeal Court complex, the state branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and several other important public and private buildings.

Okowa said it was gratifying that the 1.88 kilometre road, which serves as access road to the Adaba International Airport through the Benin-Asaba Expressway, has been successfully reconstructed as a dual carriageway when, only about two years ago, many businesses on the road had become moribund or relocated to other areas due to its deplorable state,” Okowa said.