Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has said that it has taken precautionary measures against the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease into the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Akure, said the proximity of Lagos to Ondo called for the serious attention of the state government regarding the spread of the deadly disease.

Ojogo said: “With the spread of the disease to Lagos, which is just some few hours drive from Ondo State, it has become imperative to sensitise the public on the looming danger, which is threatening the entire human existence.

“Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a new viral illness that was first detected in China late last year. Since then, the disease has spread to several other countries (above 50 as at today).

“The disease is characterized by a flu-like symptom of level and cough which Is often associated with shortness of breath, It can rapidly progress to pneumonia and later, complicated by respiratory failure.

“Prior to the outbreak in Lagos, the Federal Government had taken several tentative steps to prepare for Its detection among arrivals at All’ and Sea Ports, as well as provide isolation and quarantine centres.

“With the confirmation of a case in Lagos a few hours away. it has become imperative for all stakeholders to join hands to prevent its outbreak in the state.

“The State Government has swung into action, by calling an emergency multi-sectoral stakeholders meeting of the State Epidemic Preparedness and Response Committee to quickly map outline of actions, actions points and necessary precautions to be taken to prevent the outbreak in the state.

“We appeal to residents not to panic but to take certain actions which could help in the situation and they include maintaining hygienic environmental and health-enhancing practices such as constant hard washing.

“Refraining from being in crowded gatherings, reporting any case of fever and flu to the nearest hospital and avoid self-medication.

“We reiterate that the health and welfare of our people has always and will always be our priority,” Ojogo added.