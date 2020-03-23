Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ duo, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have lamented over the growing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria, praying that God intervenes fast to curb the deadly virus.

The pandemic, which had paralysed sporting activities across the globe, saw Osimhen and Chukwueze in a prayer section on their verified

Instagram handle. Osimhen from his base in France, cried and prayed as he foresees damage after the case rose to 30 in his country, Nigeria.

The 21-year-old star wrote: “This, too, shall pass and God will prevail, I cried,” Osimhen wrote.

In a similar vein, fellow country man, Chukwueze, also took time in reacting to the outbreak. The Villarreal of Spain forward, wrote “Do good and live happily. God protect us I pray.”

Meanwhile, the duo are expected to stay behind in their various club in Europe due to the shut down of international airports in the country.

Osimhen,Chukwueze ply their trade in France and Spain which are among banned countries.

The duo inspired Nigeria to Bronze at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt and, also, won the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.