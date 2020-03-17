Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has called on the Ministry of Health to put intervention measures in place with a view to protecting the people of the state against coronavirus.

The Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, made the call in Osogbo on Tuesday, during a meeting with the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Siji Olamiju, on the state’s level of preparedness in battling the pandemic.

He urged them to urgently ensure the provision of handwashing materials to all public institutions in the state as a part of preventive measures.

Owoeye also cautioned the people of the state to jettison the wrong information that Coronavirus is resistant to African temperature and blood.

He noted that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the virus is not given a place in the state and that all and sundry should take the virus as real.

“With the confirmation of the second case aside from the index in Nigeria, we can no longer shy away from the fact that the COVID- 19 is here with us in the country,” he noted.

“The Ministry of Health should intensify efforts and make sure that we have hand washing materials in all our public institutions.

“We should be sensitive and careful of the gathering of more than 50 people. If possible for now, we should avoid hugging and shaking of hands.

“Let us not be deceived, the virus is not resistant to African blood as being speculated in some quarters. A Nigerian doctor based in Italy died of the virus. So the virus is no respecter of race.

The speaker, however, urged the residents to maintain good hygiene, insisting that they must cough and sneeze with caution in order not to spread the virus.

He held that for WHO to have recorded that 5,000 people have lost their lives to the virus, Osun must not join in the belief that the virus will not have an impact on the black race.