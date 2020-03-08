The Osun State government has embarked on foreigners› assessment exercise of mining sites as proactive and preventive measures to forestall the spread of the dreaded coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19 to the state.

The exercise, which was championed by the leadership of the State Ministry of Health, was part of the government›s strategies to curtail the influx of foreigners and illegal miners into the state, who were perceived to be the source of the spread of the disease.

Addressing journalists during the campaign exercise to some of the mining sites at Ogbagba community in Ife-South Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said the exercise was aimed at mapping out the Chinese nationals and other immigrants in order to ensure that the state is free of the dreaded coronavirus and other epidemic diseases ravaging the world.

He added that the foreigners were thoroughly examined, but none of them was detected to be infected with the coronavirus or any other disease.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Siji Olamiju, a pharmacist, said the action was in furtherance of the government›s commitment to stem the tide of epidemic diseases in the state as the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was determined to promote quality healthcare delivery.