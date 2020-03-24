Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has commended the Osun State Government for taking precautionary steps aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The monarch who lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s proactive measures in enforcing bans on public and social gatherings in the state, however, implored Osun populace to obey government’s instructions in the efforts to battle the virus.

Oba Akanbi who gave the commendation on Monday, said that the steps taken so far by government to forestall the spread of the disease was a manifestation of a governor who values the lives of his people which should serve as a template for other states for emulation.

“This is a fragile moment for the world and a test of leadership. Coronavirus is not a respecter anybody. That is why people in position must do their best to fight it. Able leaders should be proactive like Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State. He has announced bans on public and social gatherings and inaugurated enforcement committees. These proactive precautionary measures is an assurance that we are safe under his leadership,” the monarch stressed.

“His committees are out for 24 hours ensuring that citizens comply with the directives to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state. They enforced closure of schools, clubs, political gatherings, social meetings etc.

“At a very critical time like, we know a responsible leaders through their actions, inactions and reactions. Oyetola is one. Other states should learn from him.”