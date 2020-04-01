Wimbledon has been called off this summer – one of the highest-profile sporting casualties of the worldwide coronavirus crisis.

For the first time since 1945 – the final year of the Second World War – there will be no Grand Slam event in SW19.

The famous two-week event, which was set to take place on Monday June 29, was cancelled following an emergency board meeting held on teleconference between Wimbledon chiefs.

The decision was made by a committee involving four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Tim Henman, former cabinet secretary Lord Gus O’Donnell, new chairman Ian Hewitt and ex-player turned sports administrator Debbie Jevans, who was involved in the running of the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

It is understood Wimbledon will not suffer financial disaster because they took out an extensive insurance policy that guards against global pandemics.