Doris Obinna

The Italian citizen who was infected with coronavirus is quarantined in the Ward C of out patient department (OPD/casualty) at the Isolation Infectious unit of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba.

The Managing Director, Infectious Disease Mainland Hospital, Dr Ambibola Bowale who spoke on the development said that the patient is stable and responding to treatment.

He said the patient, who was brought in on Thursday is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed and quarantined in accordance with health safety standard.

He also noted that traces of those in contact with him is on-going as they are being monitored.

“We are doing trace-monitoring, and cannot say for now how many people he must have come in contact with for now.

“We are on top of the situation and all necessary precautions are being put in place,” he said.

When our correspondent visited the Mainland Hospital, it was gathered that the isolation centre was still under renovation and the patient was isolated at the last room of the Ward C of the OPD/casualty section.

The infectious area was cordoned as few healthcare workers were seen wearing masks while attending to other patients who were also masked that came for screening for other infectious disease.

An anonymous who spoke to our correspondent said the reason the patient was using one of the rooms in Ward C was because the building for the isolation is still under renovation, for that reason, the patient could not be admitted there.

Pointing at the building which was still under construction, he said: “What you hear out there is not actually the true situation. We are using one of the rooms for admitting patients with TB and other infectious disease to quarantined the patient, which is not suppose to be.

“What if more victims are brought in, how, and where are we going to quarantined them?” He asked.

Meanwhile it was gathered that the patient was at Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State this week where he visited a giant manufacturing company in Ewekoro community and that the facility he visited had since been quarantined.

And there are unconfirmed reports that the Banana Island office of an Italian oil giant, Agip is on lockdown in relation to the coronavirus discovery. It is unclear yet whether the Italian is a staff of the company.

234 8033726131