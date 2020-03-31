Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has directed freight forwarders to continue going about their normal business activities as the ports remain open despite the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari last Sunday.

The Authority stated that port operators (freight forwarders) are part of the essential services ealier listed by President Muhammadu Buhari in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday night.

National President of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Tony Nwabunike, confirmed the NPA’s directive in a message sent to his members on Monday and made available to Daily Sun.

According to him, the association actually worried and not clear about the president’s earlier directive and how it affects its members operations has been in consultation with NPA.

He added that NPA has confirmed that freight forwarders operations and activities is among essential services in Lagos ports.

He noted: “As you are aware before now, Comptroller General of Customs has directed full customs personnel to be present at thgeir duty posts so that necessary formalities for processing and clearance of cargoes from customs ports are unhindered.

“It is imperative to reiterate and advise once again that only customs brokers, freight forwarders and haulage operators who have jobs on ground that should approach the ports in this period of restriction.”

He advised that port operators visiting the ports should have their company identity cards and NPA port pass, while urgingtruck operators to adhere to existing orderly call up system.

“Don’t forget to abide by all health advise as postulated by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) including washing of hands, usage of gloves, application of hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing this period and beyond.”