Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency on Thursday began intensive fumigation of the State House beginning with President Muhammadu Buhari’s office.

Fumigation experts arrived at the Villa about 9.30 am to commence the exercise, that would cover the entire the Presidential Villa.

The experts began from the building housing Buhari office, the floors, corridors and major pathways.

“These people are not from the Villa. They came from outside – from the town (Abuja city). They are dressed in complete white overalls, masked and wearing other protective gears.

“The dressing is similar to how the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control personnel wear their protective gears,” a presidential source volunteered.

The Presidency had on Tuesday begun scalding down activities in the Villa after the chief of staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for COVID-19.

The move is in a bid to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic.