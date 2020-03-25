Dear Dr,

Coronavirus. If one falls ill with it, and let’s assume the person will get well,; what is the outlook for the person? Like when will they get well? In how many days’ time should they be looking forward to being in perfect health again?

Damian Pogbo, Adamawa State

Dear Damian,

The natural history of a disease after it has established its presence in a victim or patient is what we call the natural history of the disease. Here’s what Business Insider has to say about the progression of the disease. Study it and you can determine how to re-schedule your event- your convention, your graduation, the examination, the wedding, the funeral, the exhibition, the drama production –“Symptoms progress among typical patients:

Day 1: Patients run a fever. They may also experience fatigue, muscle pain, and a dry cough. A small minority of them may have had diarrhea or nausea one to two days before.

Day 5: Patients may have difficulty breathing especially if they are older or have a preexisting health condition.

Day 7: This is how long it takes, on average, before patients are admitted to a hospital, according to the Wuhan University study.

Day 8: At this point, patients with severe cases (15per cent, according to the Chinese CDC) develop acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), an illness that occurs when fluid builds up the lungs. ARDS is often fatal .

Day 10: If patients have worsening symptoms, this is the time in the disease’s progression when they’re most likely to be admitted to the ICU. These patients probably have more abdominal pain and appetite loss than patients with milder cases. Only a small fraction die: The current fatality rate hovers around 2 per cent.

Day 17: On average, people who recover from the virus are discharged from the hospital after two-and-a-half weeks. However, the first symptoms might not come right after a person has been infected. Lauren Ancel Meyers, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas at Austin, told Business Insider that a typical patient may be infected without showing symptoms for five or more days.Once symptoms do appear, they can be similar to pneumonia. But Paras Lakhani, a radiologist at Thomas Jefferson University, told Business Insider that the way COVID-19 can worsen over time distinguishes it from pneumonia.”Pneumonia usually doesn’t rapidly progress,” Lakhani said. “Typically, most hospitals will treat with antibiotics and patients will stabilize and then start to get better.”Coronavirus patients, however, can get worse even after they receive treatment such as fluids or steroids. One case study found that three days after a 33-year-old woman started receiving treatment at a hospital in Lanzhou, her case was more pronounced than when she arrived.

So, with greater information, you can plan your life. Two and a half weeks is 17 to 18 days.

How to handle incurables?

Dear Dr

What do you say to this? A lady has arthritis. She receives treatment you’ve used to treat many people successfully but she doesn’t get well. What are you going to be doing?

Jelili Babani, Ilorin, Kwara

Dear Jelili,

Well, this helps to elucidate stuff what we do to bring holistic (full blown; all areas included, none excluded) healthcare. This lady has arthritis. That’s physical. She uses meds that take care of others but she doesn’t get well. That tells us to look everywhere body, soul (mind, thoughts, emotions, memories, choices), spirit (attitudes, beliefs, confessions, dreams) spirit. In looking at the body, we do further tests. In checking the mind, we look at the fears, the anxieties, the guilt, the issues our patient may be dealing with. Whatever, we find that needs straightening out in the psychological area, we deal with. In the spirit, we check, (very very importantly), what are the dreams our patient is having?

At this juncture, hear this true story. I actually had a patient who had some symptoms of, yes, it was arthritis. Just like the above story, we treated her and instead of getting better, she was worse. We checked from psychological problems and found none. She did not remember or have any dreams. But I took her to spiritual laboratory by which I mean I led her in prayer to God to ask what was going on and who was responsible for it? God answered her by giving her a dream where one of her tenants who had rent issues was seen coming to issue curses against her at her door-mouth!!!When we prayed with that specific root of her challenges, she was cured of her arthritis!!!

How I was cured of terminal diabetes

Dear Dr

Thank you for saving my life. My eldest son told me he had asked you if you would be willing to see his dad who suffered 10 years of diabetes and obvious deterioration of health from the disease. You admitted me once you saw me and listened to my story. I had seen like a dozen doctors in so many years abut was not getting better at all. In fact I grew worse. I stayed three days under your care and you discharged me. I got well in a hurry. Now, I am free from diabetes. Thank God for your method of treatment of what you referred to as a SIDE, meaning a Strangely Incorporated Disease Entity or Spiritually Inflicted Disease Entity.

Pa Locus Standi, Imerienwe, Ebonyi

Dear Pa Locus,

SIDE can also be referred to as Peculiar Disease. When a disease has been labeled incurable, it belongs to this class. A terminal condition, a condition that is known naturally to lead to death also fits in this category. A disease while normally curable but behaves in a way that makes those taking care of it to believe that it is taking out the life of the patient, also qualifies. It can be cured if certain things are in place.

I generally insist that normal orthodox treatment in Western medicine be instituted for the patient. However, I don’t stop there. We seek and treat psychological overlay. There are peculiar ways, for example, in which long-term chronic disease affects human beings. The patient may believe they can never make it. Such a state of mind is never useful, must be ferreted out and wiped out. The patient may be depressed. Depression does not help healing or cure. A wise physician must seek out such conditions and remove them by psychotherapeutic modalities.

On the spiritual level, on the 6th of August, 2010, a certain long-term reader of this my column sought us out in Lagos. He had come from the South-eastern corner of the South south to make sure of our address in Lagos. His intention was to go (after ascertaining our authenticity and whereabouts), and bring his whole family of 5 – wife, daughter and two boys to see me in Lagos. What was the matter? They were all sick but his distinct impression was that they were all under a spell of spiritual trouble from his mother!!! I was shocked and had to do a quick prayer to heaven to sort him out. Why did he come to me? He had read in one of my columns that I had written a book entitled, “Destroying the Strongholds of Witchcraft” and was confident I would have a way of baling him out of his predicament. What was the predicament? Everybody in his house was sick.

For an example, he himself was suffering 22 symptoms which he outlined to me and all of these over a period of twelve (12) years!!! To God’s glory, we gave him treatment for his physical complaints; counseled him over the psychological ones and showed him effective ways of tackling the witchcraft siege against the family’s health such that his wife was getting well as he himself was and he had to spend just three night s with us. HE GOT WELL

