Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Amidst growing concerns over the spread of Coronavirus, the Embassy of Nigeria in Beijing has advised Nigerians living in China to remain calm.

The advice followed the mounting pressure from Nigerian students in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the epidemic, seeking for evacuation to Nigeria.

A statement signed by Lawal Bappah, Minister/Public Communication, on behalf of the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmad Jidda, enjoined Nigerians living in China to be more vigilant in the face of the rising apprehension over the spread of the dreaded virus.

The statement read: “Specifically, Nigerians in Wuhan are strongly advised to keep indoors while restricting their movements and to take all necessary precautions and strictly adhere to all medical precautions and instructions issued by Wuhan Municipal authorities and their respective academic institutions. They should also avoid crowded and closed areas, as well as close contact with people who might likely be carriers of the dreaded virus. They should always wash their hands and face regularly and maintain personal hygiene and wear surgical masks, especially when stepping out from their respective accommodations.