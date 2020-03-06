Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has organised a special training workshop for effective healthcare waste management in the state.

The training, which was in line with its core mandate of ridding the state of indiscriminate dumping of wastes, according to RIWAMA, was in collaboration with Environment Health Essentials and Sonica International.

RIWAMA boss, Felix Obuah, said: “It is targeted at health personnel to guard against poor handling, poor segregation, poor storage, collections, indiscriminate and crude dumping of clinical biological and all healthcare wastes, which are potential hazardous materials to human health and the environment in Rivers State.”

Obuah directed that all healthcare service providers, operating in the state should nominate and sponsor at least two representatives for the workshop which would commence on March 26, at RIWAMA premises, KM6, Rumueme, Port Harcourt. The directive further warned that the training is compulsory for those concerned as failure to participate attracts severe sanctions.

According to the directive, registration forms are available in the office of Obuah’s aide on Private Service Providers for collection from Monday, March 9, 2020.