The Senate, on Thursday, queried the preparedness of the Federal Government to prevent a national outbreak of the deadly the coronavirus.

It lemented that government was not doing enough to police the various entry points into the country, especially air and sea ports.

It said while other countries with state-of-the-art medical facilities were doing everything to prevent the outbreak, Nigeria on the other hand, was not doing enough to guide her entry points.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, said the government, in preparation for surveillance and response to an eventual outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, had released N386 million to two health agencies.

The positions of the Senate, followed a point of order raised by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Robert Ajayi Boroffice, who drew the attention of his colleagues to the practice at the nation’s airports.

He painted a bad picture of how officials at the airports conduct poor medical checks on people coming into the country. He said this was in sharp contrast with what is obtains in other international airports.