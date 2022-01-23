By Christy Anyanwu

Bishop Francis Wale Oke is the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, president, the Sword of the Spirit Ministries worldwide and the chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan.

He is renowned for winning souls for Christ. This exploit has taken him round Nigeria and other nations of the world.

In the euphoria of the Yuletide, the cleric in this interview with Sunday Sun spoke about the season and the state of the nation.

We are in the Yuletide season, what message do you have for Christians at this period?

We are to allow what Jesus came for to reign in our lives and nation. We all are to allow the word of God as declared on the very birthday of Jesus, to find fulfilment in our individual life, family and community. “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men!”(Luke 2:14 NKJV). Essentially, the birth of Jesus Christ represents hope and joy for mankind.This cancels whatever problems in our lives.

Moreover, 2022 is a crucial year in Nigeria. We should pray for our future particularly on the matter of governance of our nation, that the will of God be done.The New Year will be charaterized by abundant blessings and joy by the people especially those who truly believe in God.

2021 has its challenges, how would people brace up for 2022 and forget 2021?

One of the keys to progress in life is to learn from the past, let go of it and look forward to a better tomorrow. This attitude will remove the stumbling block of depression, hatred and bitterness and strength to move on will be developed from inside out.We should let 2021 go and pursue earnestly to focus on what the Lord has for us in 2022.

What advice do you have for Christians looking ahead for the New Year?

Christians should watch and pray. We are to be very sensitive to what the Holy Spirit is saying daily. The place of prayer and the Ministry of the word of God, is where our strength lies. Let’s cooperate with the Holy Spirit to take us from glory to glory because we are more than conquerors through our Lord Jesus.

Killing of Christians has somehow been lessened in the North, but what are the Christian leaders doing to stop the ugly menace completely?

Christian leaders as mentioned earlier, are leveraging on the weapons of our warfare which are not carnal: prayer, the word of God, the blood of Jesus and others. Also, we are joining hands with the appropriate quarters in the government arena to ensure the voices of the oppressed are heard loudly and their pains addressed.

What is your assessment of this present administration at the centre and what advice would you give the leadership at the centre?

Well, the present administration will give account to God who has given them the privilege to be in position of authority over this nation. God is their ‘Score keeper.’ Their best may not be good enough as the country and its people still reel in pains, they are doing all they can to tackle the challenges in different fonts.

Another variant of Coronavirus just emerged; what are the religious leaders doing to end these diseases?

Coronavirus itself and the other diseases coming up all over the world are part of the signs of the end times. Let’s face the reality; we are in the end times. The devil is launching its final onslaught. Everyone should watch and pray. God is able to heal every sickness and disease. However, we must not be foolish.We must take necessary precautions while holding on to the unfailingly promises of God (Proverbs 22:3; 27:12). Let’s continue to observe the protocols connected to the virus, especially as dictated by relevant authorities.

There was a law, Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) recently that the church should pay taxes. It is the norm elsewhere in the world, is it okay for Nigerian churches to pay taxes?

The law of CAMA that the churches should pay tax is being addressed at the appropriate quarters. Definitely the matter will be resolved. Besides,clergymen, Christian leaders and all church members, should always ensure they perform this mandatory civic obligation by paying their taxes promptly as and when due.This will enable the government to have funds to provide the needed amenities that the citizens are yearning for. However, the church as a religious organ, should never pay tax. As long as church members are paying their taxes, the church has paid. Churches should not be made to pay taxes because they are like charity organizations.

What is the type of Nigeria you envisage in 2022?

I’m envisaging a Nigeria where our leaders and all Nigerians will be God-fearing.This is the main purpose of existence as encased in our service to God. Again, I envisioned a Nigeria where unity, peace and prosperity reign and rancour-free; where cost of living will be bearable and where every Nigerian will be able to sleep with his/her two eyes closed without any fear from any quarter. This is what I want and wish for this nation not only next year, but all the time.