Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Amid growing concerns over the spread of Coronavirus in China, the Embassy of Nigeria in Beijing, China, has directed that all Nigerians living in China remain calm.

The call to remain calm is coming as the almost 50 Nigerian students in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the epidemic, on Friday, asked the government, through the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, to evacuate them to Nigeria.

The Embassy, in a statement signed by Lawal Bappah, Minister/Public Communication, on behalf of the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmad Jidda, reminded Nigerians living in China to be more vigilant in the face of the current outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The Embassy further called on representatives of all Nigerian associations such as Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO-China) and the Association of Nigerian Students in China (ANSIC), as well as Nigeria-China Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars Association (BEASA-CHINA) to remain calm and abide by all public health announcements and instructions issued from time to time by various Chinese authorities to prevent themselves from the current scourge.

“Specifically, Nigerians in Wuhan are strongly advised to keep indoors while restricting their movements and to take all necessary precautions and strictly adhere to all medical precautions and instructions issued by Wuhan Municipal authorities and their respective academic institutions. They should also avoid crowded and closed areas, as well as close contact with people who might likely be carriers of the dreaded virus. They should always wash their hands and face regularly and maintain personal hygiene and wear surgical masks, especially when stepping out from their respective accommodations.

“As the Lunar New Year holiday is extended, schools closed and movement restricted, Nigerians are advised to equally restrict their movements and ensure cleanliness and to use face masks whenever the need arises to guard against the spread of the disease,” the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing said.

While expressing confidence in the extensive measures adopted by the Chinese authorities to curb the spread of the virus, the Embassy said it was praying and hoping that the scourge will soon be brought under control.

“The Embassy wishes to reassure all Nigerians in China of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s resolve and commitment to ensuring their safety in the face of the current global epidemic. The Embassy will continue to closely monitor the situation and keep Nigerians updated as necessary. Nigerians are also requested to maintain regular contact with the Embassy through the undersigned, as well as the following officers and to apprise the Embassy of any developments as they unfold.

“i. Mr. Austine Ndubisi Ekeayanwu (Minister Consular & Immigration) Tel: 15010266280

“ii. Mrs. Ayo Luther-Ogbomode (Minister/Political) Tel: 13716244174,” the Embassy also said.