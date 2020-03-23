Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Godwin Tsa, Ndubuisi Orji Abuja, Paul Omokuvie Bauchi and Lukman Olabiyi

Nigeria, yesterday, recorded its first casualty from coronavirus as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the death of 67-year-old, Suleiman Achimugwu, a former managing director of Petroleum Products Pricing and Marketing Company (PPMC), who returned to Nigeria following medical treatment in the United Kingdom. The agency confirmed that the number of persons that had tested positive to the virus in Nigeria had risen to 36, with new cases in Abuja, Lagos and Edo states.

The death of Achimugwu and the increase in the number of infected persons has thrown the country into panic mode, with key agencies of the federal and state governments forced to shut down.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, said all universities in the country, public and private, had been ordered to shut down in a directive to the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Mohammed also said the Federal Government might consider calling out the military or the police to enforce social distancing order issued by some states as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The government also directed all domestic airlines to properly screen their passengers by taking their temperature and ensuring use of hand sanitisers.

The minister stated that Nigerians should be “ready for tougher measures.”

“The form it is going to take will come out in a day or two. We will not hesitate to enforce any laws we make and the Federal Government will not shy away from enforcing the laws it will make on coronavirus. What we know today is that if we don’t do proper contact tracing, the figure could multiply every five days! That is why it’s important for us to do contact tracing. Nigerians must cooperate with government,” he said.

Mohammed also disclosed that Facebook and WhatsApp were already cooperating with the Federal Government to curtail fake news about the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In response to a governor’s comment that the state was immune to coronavirus, Mohammed said: “No state is immune in Nigeria. The full weight of the law will be brought upon anybody who flouts government’s directives.”

On the 12 senators who returned from a trip to the United Kingdom and have flouted the directive of the Senate President to self-isolate or get tested for coronavirus symptoms, Mohammed said, “Our appeal is that such members should heed such directives.coronavirus does not distinguish between the rich or the poor or the high and the low. All of us should heed this advice; when you travel and come back, heed the self-isolation directive.”

Land borders shut for 4 weeks, FEC suspended

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks. It has also suspended the Federal Executive Council meeting until further notice, just as it has postponed the Council of State meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the PTF-COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, stated these at a press conference, yesterday.

“On the recommendation of Presidential Task Force (PTF), Mr. President has approved that all land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020. In order to protect federal civil and public servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation shall direct on actions to be taken immediately. If and when the need arises, any national assets required for use in the response to COVID-19 shall be mobilised and deployed.”

CJN orders closure of courts

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) has ordered the closure of all courts, beginning from today, as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure, which is for the initial period of two weeks, would be reviewed in due course. The doors of the courts would only be open for urgent and time-bound cases.

A circular addressed to all heads of courts read: “Further to my earlier Circular Ref. No. NJC/CIR/HOC/II/629 dated 20th March, 2020, on the above subject matter: In view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country and in order to take further preventive steps, all Heads of Courts are, from tomorrow, March 24, 2020, directed to suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound according to our extant laws. Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of all stakeholders in justice administration, please.”

Anxiety in Villa over Bala’s self-isolation

Following the admission by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State that he was in self-isolation after coming in contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19, the anxiety in the Presidential Villa was palpable, yesterday.

Mohammed had last Wednesday night attended the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) presided over by Governor Kayode Feyemi of Ekiti State, which lasted till almost midnight.

In the meeting were several governors, deputy governors, Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, the NGF’s head of media and public affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, among other staff of the body.

The Bauchi State governor was also at the breakfast meeting Thursday last week, which the governors had with the World Bank at Fraser Suites, located in the Central Business District, Abuja. He was also at the National Economic Council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Findings revealed that members of the council had started to express apprehension over their interaction with the governor.

Osinbajo had called off the inauguration of National Traffic Radio, which he was scheduled to undertake yesterday.

Atiku had tweeted on Sunday night: “My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA,”

Bauchi governor goes into self-isolation

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed has gone into self-isolation, following contact with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive to corona virus.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Muktar Gidado, yesterday, said: “Recall that Governor Bala Mohammed who also returned from an official trip to Lagos met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar at the Aero Contractors aircraft where he shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. So far the governor did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease, but based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, he will remain in isolation in order to avoid the risk of spreading the disease,” he added.

Reps mull suspension of plenary over coronavirus

There are indications that the House of Representatives may suspend plenary this week, as anxiety continues to mount over the coronavirus, which is currently ravaging different parts of the world.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the leadership of the House, consisting of the Speaker, deputy speaker and the principal officers, met yesterday to evaluate the situation as regards the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, told our correspondent in a telephone interview on Monday he was yet to be briefed on the outcome of the meeting of the House leadership.

However, the House spokesman stated the Green Chamber would take a decision on whether or not to suspend plenary before the week runs out.

The House has been on edge since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country earlier in the month. In the aftermath of the first case of coronavirus in the country, the House resolved to mandate the management of National Assembly to shut down parliament for two weeks to enable members get tested. Regardless, the House did not push through the resolution.

Also, last week, the House adopted a resolution barring visitors from the National Assembly, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Kalu told journalists that it would be unpatriotic for any lawmaker to evade checks put in place by the government at the various airports to check passengers for coronavirus.

The House spokesman stated this in a letter purportedly written by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, to the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the refusal of members of the House to submit themselves for airport checks.

According to him, “I have received a lot of enquiries regarding this particular memo, and though we have not confirmed the authenticity of where that memo originated from as an official document.

“But to look beyond that, to look at the content of the memo, no matter where it originated from, it is pointing to the fact that this particular virus is no respecter of persons. It is no respecter of your social status, or political status, there is a particular equipment to help screen people who are coming into the country or going out that we’ve seen in other airports, Nigeria should make use of such things.

“And there is this argument that the people who were accused of not subjecting themselves for screening were not members of 4th House. Because I doubt if any member of the House will pass through that place and not be checked. It’s just a minute or two procedure and I passed through that place. But if there is anyone who did without submitting him/herself for this important check, then it is wrong and unpatriotic.

“Health is important to, if not you, to other Nigerians that you will come in contact with. So let’s forget about where the memo is coming from, but the most important thing is the content of the memo, which speaks to the consciousness of Nigerians that, no matter who you are, you must submit yourself for screening.

“And I want to say that this screening should go beyond the airport, I remember that there is a screening machine, which takes people’s body tempareture as they approach, with that, wherever you are going to within the country, it is expected that you submit yourself for this test. There is nothing belittling there and it doesn’t waste time.”

Declare state of emergency – Falana

Senior Advocate, Femi Falana, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to issue a proclamation of a state of emergency in the entire country over the increasing spread of coronavirus disease, because recent directive issued by both federal and state governments are being ignored because they have no legal backing.