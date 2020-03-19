In line with the guidelines of both local and international civil aviation authorities, all Turkish Airlines planes are being disinfected with substances approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and aircraft manufacturers.

In a statement, the airline said all surfaces that passengers come in contact with will go through extensive cleaning processes by dedicated hygiene team.

During flights, the cabin air is repetitively purified with hospital-grade High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. The filtration system constantly disinfects the air of any harmful substance in the air during flights.

All passengers are also required to complete the passenger self-reporting form distributed by the Federal Ministry of Health. Items such as forks, spoons, glasses and plates used during meals, are also disinfected asides the regular washing routine.

All fabrics and devices used onboard, go through an extensive cleaning process and are replaced with fresh sets for each flight. Since the epidemic, the carrier has increased the number of face masks, disposable gloves, sanitizers, and other disinfectants on its fleet of aircraft.