Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday directed the state Ministry of Health to ensure immediate aggressive awareness creation on preventive measures against some of the trending communicable diseases like Lassa Fever and Coronavirus in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki by his Special Assistant(SA) on Media,Mr. Francis Nweze, Umahi lamented lack of awareness on the outbreak of Lassa and Corona virus diseases in the state, noting that

to strengthen the awareness and ensure the safety of people living in Ebonyi, the governor directed that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Grants and Donor Agencies should immediately liaise with health officers at the local government areas and Development Centres across the state to increase the awareness on Lassa Fever.

Governor Umahi also directed that local government areas chairmen and Development Centre Coordinators, Councillors, traditional rulers and town union presidents should profile and provide a comprehensive data of all Chinese people residing in their areas to the government on or before Wednesday 12th February 2020.

The governor also directed that all returning Chinese expatriates must submit themselves to medical examinations and must not to be allowed to work anywhere in the state until after 14 days from their arrival date to ensure that they are safe from the communicable diseases.

Umahi further directed that a major campaign and awareness creation on the communicable diseases across the 140 Autonomous Communities in state should take place thrice in the month of February and March and every month going forward.

The governor who said the implementation committee on the matter will be headed by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Kenneth Ugbala; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bar. Samuel Okoronkwo as Secretary with the following, members: Dr. Zig Ngele, Chief Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku, ALGON Leaders from the three zones in the state, Chairman and Secretary of the Association of Forum of Town Union Presidents, Chairman and Secretary of Councillors Forum in the state, added that the campaign must involve all the LGAs chairmen, DCs coordinators, town union presidents, media, Councillors security,health workers and traditional rulers.