The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Kano State government and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (FMHDS), has launched an unconditional cash transfer project largely funded by the Government of Japan and the European Union (EU). With a total sum of N 2.95 billion (equivalent of $7,700,000), the project, implemented under the Nigeria One UN COVID-19 response, seeks to alleviate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on the poor and vulnerable and strengthen the resilience of communities in local government areas in Kano State deeply impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The unveiling of the project in Kano was officiated by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the European Union (EU) Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, and UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Mohamed Yahya.

With over 1,738 recorded cases as of 5 October 2020, and the third highest poverty rate in the nation, Kano is one of the five hotspot states burdened by the pandemic nationwide. With this intervention, 9,600 individuals will benefit from the cash for work programme while an additional 2,500 small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will receive cash grants for their businesses and start-ups to support business continuity.