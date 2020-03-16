Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) at the weekend instructed its returning international students to go for medical examinations.

Prof Felicia Olasheinde-Williams, Director, Centre for International Education (CIE), gave the directive in a letter addressed to the international students.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by the media Sunday evening in Ilorin, stated that the directive was necessary to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on campus.

Olasheinde-Williams said all returning international students must proceed to the university clinic for medical examination in order to deter the spread of the virus within and outside the campus.

“Note that this medical test is an important requirement for maintaining your studentship with the University,” she said.

“As such, you are enjoined to adhere strictly to the directive immediately on your arrival.”

COVID-19 is an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel Coronavirus that was first detected in China and has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including the United States.