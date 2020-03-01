Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Armed Forces says it is battle ready to confront the Coronavirus with vigorous enlightenment campaign in all its barracks across the country to prevent an outbreak.

Similarly, the military says it has installed hand sanitizers in all office complexes across the country for use by personnel and visitors to its formations.

The Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in an interview with our corresspondent in Abuja.

Nwachukwu, also said that the Medical services of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, are on alert and are daily monitoring patients who report sick to their medical facilities for detection of any probable carrier.

He said apart from the coronavirus which was recorded in the Lagos area, the military was also engaged in the prevention of Lasssa fever in the barracks.

Nwachukwu, in the interview on the military’s preparedness to contain the spread of the coronavirus said: “Just as we are already fighting to prevent outbreak of Lassa fever in barrack communities, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has since commenced vigorous sensitization and awareness campaign in military cantonments and barracks to enlighten personnel and their families on preventive sanitary and hygienic measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

According to him, “hands sanitizers are already being installed for use by guests as well as personnel in office complexes.

Medical services of the AFN are on alert and are daily monitoring patients who report sick in any of the medical facilities for detection of any probable carrier.”