Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Government, yesterday, said it has taken precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus to the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Akure, said the proximity of Lagos to Ondo State called for serious attention of the government regarding the spread of the deadly disease.

“With the spread of the disease to Lagos, which is just some few hours drive from Ondo State, it has become imperative to sensitise the public on the looming danger, which is threatening the entire human existence.

“Corona virus also known as COVID 19. is a new viral illness that was first detected in China, late last year. Since then, the disease has spread to several other countries (above 50 as at today).

“The disease is characterised by a flu like symptom of level and cough which Is often associated with shortness of breath, It can rapidly progress to pneumonia and later, complicated by respiratory failure.

“Prior to the outbreak in Lagos, the Federal Government had taken several tentative steps to prepare for Its detection among arrivals at all ports, as well as provide isolation and quarantine centres.

“With the confirmation of a case in Lagos a few hours away. it has become imperative for all stakeholders to join hands to prevent its outbreak in the state.”