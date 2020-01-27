The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised countries around the globe to be ready for the timely detection and management of any outbreaks of any type, especially coronavirus. WHO also called on countries to establish all necessary measures to protect their people.

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the coronavirus, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56.

WHO, on its Twitter handle, @WHO, said the situation had not changed in China, at the regional and global level.

“WHO’s risk assessment of the new coronavirus has not changed. The risk of spreading the infection is very high in China, it is high at the regional level and it is moderate at the global level,’’ the WHO said.

The UN health agency said the evolving outbreak that began in China is “a sign that every country needs to be ready to timely detect and manage outbreaks of any type.’’

WHO’s regional office for Europe had officially been notified of the first novel #coronavirus cases in Europe.

Three cases have been confirmed in France and WHO is in contact with the relevant authorities.

All of them had travelled from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, and are now hospitalised in France.

WHO, however, commended France for quickly notifying the agency and rapidly issuing a public communication, saying “it not only exemplified the proper steps forward, but also illustrated an example of global collaboration and solidarity.”

WHO maintained that the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Europe were not unexpected.

“They remind us that the global nature of travels exempts no country from infectious disease spread.

“This also means that no country can afford postponing the establishment of all necessary measures to protect their people,” it said.